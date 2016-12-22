Edmonton police said two individuals were facing charges stemming from a summer break and enter to a business that was allegedly an attempt to defraud an insurance provider.

Back on May 30, 2016, officers were called to Perfection Cosmetics, in the area of 91 Street and 23 Avenue, after reports came in over a break in at the business.

A number of items such as a television, and other electronics, were reported stolen, along with industry-specific items, such as a skin analysis machine, and lasers.

On Thursday, police said two people had been arrested and charged in connection to the break and enter – as its alleged the two were trying to defraud an insurance company of more than $1 million.

Now, Sukhdave Seehra, 31, and Sherwin Mendoza, 35, have each been charged with fraud over $5,000.

Seehra, who owned the business, is also facing a charge of public mischief.

The two accused are scheduled to appear in court on January 5, 2016.