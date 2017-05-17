Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two in hospital after crash south of Cooking Lake
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 12:36PM MDT
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, after a head-on collision on a highway south of Cooking Lake.
The crash happened before 6 a.m. in the area of Highway 14, near Range Road 213.
Police said one person from each of the two vehicles involved was taken to hospital – one was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance, the other by ground ambulance.
The extent of injuries is not known.
A section of the highway was closed for some time Wednesday morning, a cause of the crash hasn’t been determined.
Photos
Crews on the scene of a head-on collision on Hwy 14 and RR 213 on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Court documents reveal custody battle before father, daughter found dead 1
- Police in Spruce Grove investigating so-called youth ‘fight club’ 1
- Treasurer of non-profit society accused of withdrawing more than $200K
- Six arrested in separate drug investigations in Fort McMurray
- One man dead after weekend shooting in High Level
- Candle too close to curtain started duplex fire: Edmonton Fire Rescue
- ‘Tragic loss’: RCMP investigating after father, young daughter found dead 2
- Two in hospital after crash south of Cooking Lake 1
- Alberta government granted intervener status in pipeline judicial review 3
- Man charged in connection to string of robberies