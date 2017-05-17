Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, after a head-on collision on a highway south of Cooking Lake.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. in the area of Highway 14, near Range Road 213.

Police said one person from each of the two vehicles involved was taken to hospital – one was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance, the other by ground ambulance.

The extent of injuries is not known.

A section of the highway was closed for some time Wednesday morning, a cause of the crash hasn’t been determined.