Edmonton Fire Rescue said two youths were in critical condition in hospital after a fire started in the kitchen of a north side home Sunday night.

Firefighters said crews were called to the home on 178 Avenue and 93 Street at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived a few minutes later, and found two teenagers in the upstairs bedrooms of the home.

The teens were rescued from the home through their bedroom windows – firefighters performed CPR on both youths.

Crews contained the fire to the kitchen, and it was under control 20 minutes later, although smoke had spread throughout the home.

The teens were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, both were in serious condition.

In addition, a man was taken to hospital with injuries to his airway, fire officials said, and high levels of carbon monoxide.

Investigators have determined the fire was caused by overheated cooking oil that had been left unattended for a few minutes.

Officials said the kitchen, along with the main floor of the home sustained heavy fire damage.

Damages have been pegged at $400,000 to the structure, and content loss of $100,000.