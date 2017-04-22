Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two individuals in custody in connection to death of toddler
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 4:39PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 9:57AM MDT
A man and a woman are in custody in connection to the death of a toddler earlier this week.
EPS arrested the two in northwest Edmonton Saturday night, after releasing three video surveillance stills in hopes that the public would recognize them.
Police said charges are pending and investigators are working to determine the relationship between the suspects and the boy.
On Friday, Officers were called to the area of 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road at about 2:30 p.m. after a passerby discovered the body of the boy near a church. Police believe the boy was left there last Tuesday between 10:51 a.m. and 11:51 a.m.
Witnesses at the scene Friday told CTV News someone spotted what they thought was a pile of clothes before the person realized it was the body of a toddler, who police estimate was about 20-months-old.
A small memorial has been created outside the church where the boy was found. The death came as a shock to those who live in the area.
Tribute outside the church where a young boy was found dead yesterday. Those paying respects are heartbroken, thinking of own 2 y/o grandson pic.twitter.com/4OqCJu1lcV— Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) April 22, 2017
“It's awful, it's terrible, it's horrible,” Enid Stables, who lives nearby, said. “I can't think of words bad enough to describe it.”
EPS also released photos of the outfit the boy was wearing in an attempt to identify him and find his family.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.
With files from Jeremy Thompson
Related Links
Photos
A 26-year-old man (right) and 25-year-old woman (left) were arrested Saturday, April 22, 2017 in connection to the death of a toddler in north Edmonton. Supplied.
The man and woman in this surveillance video still are in custody in connection to the death of a toddler. Supplied.
The two suspects in the dead toddler case seen carrying a stroller in a surveillance video still provided on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Supplied.
EPS showed clothing found with the toddler, found dead in the area of 155 Ave. and Castle Downs Rd. Friday, April 21, 2017 in an effort to identify the child.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Two individuals in custody in connection to death of toddler 1
- ‘Someone out there is missing this little boy’: EPS trying to identify toddler 2
- EPS interviewing man and woman arrested in dead toddler case 1
- Local Sharks fan allegedly assaulted on Jasper Avenue after Game 5
- Gas station employee hit by gas and dash vehicle in Sherwood Park 1
- Red Deer among most breathtaking places in North America 1
- Man in prison for killing three in 2011 collision denied parole
- Tigers play with cardboard shark at Edmonton Valley Zoo
- Grande Prairie man facing criminal charges after RCMP traffic stop near Jasper
- Police asking for public’s help to find missing man