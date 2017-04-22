A man and a woman are in custody in connection to the death of a toddler earlier this week.

EPS arrested the two in northwest Edmonton Saturday night, after releasing three video surveillance stills in hopes that the public would recognize them.

Police said charges are pending and investigators are working to determine the relationship between the suspects and the boy.

On Friday, Officers were called to the area of 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road at about 2:30 p.m. after a passerby discovered the body of the boy near a church. Police believe the boy was left there last Tuesday between 10:51 a.m. and 11:51 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene Friday told CTV News someone spotted what they thought was a pile of clothes before the person realized it was the body of a toddler, who police estimate was about 20-months-old.

A small memorial has been created outside the church where the boy was found. The death came as a shock to those who live in the area.

Tribute outside the church where a young boy was found dead yesterday. Those paying respects are heartbroken, thinking of own 2 y/o grandson pic.twitter.com/4OqCJu1lcV — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) April 22, 2017

“It's awful, it's terrible, it's horrible,” Enid Stables, who lives nearby, said. “I can't think of words bad enough to describe it.”

EPS also released photos of the outfit the boy was wearing in an attempt to identify him and find his family.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

With files from Jeremy Thompson