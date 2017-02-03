Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two inmates attacked at Edmonton law courts
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 5:43PM MST
Edmonton police said an investigation was underway, after two inmates were injured in an incident inside the Provincial Court House late Friday morning.
Police said at about 10 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the court house. Reports indicated an inmate was assaulted in an inmate holding area near courtroom 267.
Later Friday, police said two inmates were injured in the incident – police said a total of four inmates were inside the holding area at the time.
Police said both injured individuals were treated by paramedics on the scene.
