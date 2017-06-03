Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two men ‘seriously injured’ after west end stabbing, fire: EPS
Edmonton Police Service investigate a stabbing and fire in the area of 64 Avenue and 184 Street on Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 11:25AM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating a stabbing and following fire that left two men “seriously injured” in west Edmonton Saturday morning.
EPS received a report of a stabbing in the area of 64 Avenue and 184 Street at approximately 4:18 a.m.
Officers were told that “several people” were drinking at a residence when one man was asked to leave. The home owner then went outside to speak with the man kicked out – who was his neighbour – and he was allegedly stabbed in the upper body. Witnesses told police the suspect went to his home next door.
Police said paramedics treated the victim, and as officers began to investigate they noticed a fire in the upper level of the suspect’s home.
Firefighters responded and extracted the man from his residence. He sustained severe burns and is in the hospital in critical condition.
The stabbing victim is in the hospital in stable condition.
Police are investigating and the homicide section has been notified.
