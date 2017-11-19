Two men are in the hospital with undetermined injuries following an altercation in St. Albert on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP responded to a report of two men in distress near the Lois E. Hole Elementary School on Everitt Drive at approximately 12:30 p.m.

“We were called to an area on Everitt Drive itself, on the street," St. Albert RCMP Cpl. Laurel Kading told CTV News. "At this point in time our officers have an area of the street sort of cordoned off and around a residence, so we believe there could be a residence involved in this, but we’re still working to determine.”

Police said the two men were in an altercation, but did not provide any details on the injuries. They were both taken to the hospital via ambulance and their condition is unknown, RCMP said.

“Our belief is that they’re not life-threatening, but we do not have an exact determination yet," Kading said.

Mounties are investigating the altercation and will provide an update on Monday.

The City of St. Albert said the streets and sidewalks at Everitt Drive North from Elise Place to Elaine Street and Edinburgh Court North are going to be closed until approximately 7 p.m. South access to Etoile Crescent North remains open, the city said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.