Two people in critical condition after duplex fire in north Edmonton
Fire crews on scene at a fire in the area of 124 Street and 118 Avenue Fright, May 12, 2017.
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 11:39AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 13, 2017 3:13PM MDT
Two people are in the hospital following a fire at a north Edmonton duplex Friday night.
Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the area of 124 Street and 118 Avenue at 10:50 p.m., a fire official said.
“We arrived on scene and witnessed that there was flames coming out the south side of the building,” District Chief Marc Zubick said. “Fire crews did a quick attack; got the fire out quickly.”
Crews found two people unconscious inside the building. They were taken to the hospital by EMS, and they are in critical condition, an Alberta Health Services spokesperson said.
Fire is investigating the cause of the fire and police have not been called in.
There is no damage estimate at this point, Zubick said.
"We're looking probably in the 200,000s right now," Tenant Karla Rezendes told CTV News.
