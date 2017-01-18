

Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton





City police are investigating two deaths that occurred, last evening, in southwest Edmonton.



Officers responded to a residence in the area of Riverbend Road & Terwillegar Drive just after 7:00 p.m. They reportedly found a deceased adult male & a deceased adult female at the scene.



EPS Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths as suspicious. They are asking the public for tips.



More to come...