Two suspicious deaths in southwest Edmonton
Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:06AM MST
City police are investigating two deaths that occurred, last evening, in southwest Edmonton.
Officers responded to a residence in the area of Riverbend Road & Terwillegar Drive just after 7:00 p.m. They reportedly found a deceased adult male & a deceased adult female at the scene.
EPS Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths as suspicious. They are asking the public for tips.
More to come...
