Two candidates in the race to lead Alberta’s Official Opposition party are crying foul over what they have called voting irregularities.

United Conservative Party members started casting votes to select the first elected leader of the newly-minted party Thursday morning. Members can vote online or by phone.

Brian Jean, Jason Kenney and Doug Schweitzer are running to lead the party.

On Friday morning, interim UCP Leader Nathan Cooper confirmed the Brian Jean and Doug Schweitzer campaigns had submitted formal requests to pause the vote.

The two camps say there are concerns over voter security – specifically, that members can be assigned a new personal identification number (PIN) over the phone, by providing a name and address. And that information is available to all campaigns.

Cooper told CTV News about 37,000 votes have been cast, of the approximate 62,000 members who are eligible to vote.

About 1,500 new PINs have been issued, and the UCP said it has not received concerns from members.

In order to get a new PIN, Cooper said voters would already need to be registered to vote. Cooper said he has not spoken to either the Schweitzer or Jean camps.

“The process is solid, there is opportunity for people who have misplaced or lost their PIN, or didn’t get one to contact the voting system, similar to if you needed to speak to your bank, they ask a number of questions to verify your identity, and then would reissue a PIN,” Interim UCP leader Nathan Cooper told CTV News Friday morning.

“They are taking the appropriate steps to ensure that the safety and integrity of the process is being upheld, and I have full confidence that it is.”

The UCP Chair is expected to release a statement on this later Friday.

Voting is set to close at 5 p.m. Saturday.

With files from Jonathan Glasgow