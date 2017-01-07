Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two-vehicle collision near Leduc leaves one dead
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 4:45PM MST
A woman is dead following a collision near Leduc Saturday morning.
Leduc RCMP received a call about a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Glen Park Road and Highway 795 at 11:51 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found the driver of the vehicle dead. Two children in the same vehicle were taken to an Edmonton hospital via ambulance.
RCMP believe a vehicle headed westbound crossed through the intersection in front of the northbound vehicle.
Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors.
The collision remains under investigation.