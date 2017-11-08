A man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on a Highway north of Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

Morinville RCMP and emergency services responded to a crash on Highway 37 on the overpass of Highway 2 at approximately 12:08 p.m.

Police said a car travelling west on Highway 37 was struck by a pickup truck travelling east when the car attempted to turn south onto the north travelling exit ramp.

The passenger in the vehicle succumbed to their injuries on scene, and the driver only sustained minor injuries, RCMP said. The driver of the truck was not injured, while a passenger in the truck sustained injuries.

East and westbound lanes on Highway 37’s overpass were closed while police investigated the collision.

Alcohol and road conditions were not factors in the crash, RCMP said.