RCMP north of Edmonton said officers were investigating, and two male youths were facing charges following a weekend assault at the Elk Island Youth Ranch.

Police said on Sunday, just after 5:30 p.m., a male suspect turned himself in to Edmonton police, and the second suspect was arrested in Edmonton at 8:20 p.m.

As of Monday, both suspects were in the custody of Fort Saskatchewan RCMP – they are facing charges of attempted murder, theft of vehicle, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

The charges were laid in connection to an incident that took place at the Elk Island Youth Ranch on Saturday night.

RCMP said a female staff member at the ranch was assaulted by two residents, who fled in a truck stolen from the facility.

Police were first called at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, RCMP and paramedics responded to the scene, the worker sustained serious injuries, and was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Edmonton.

The two youths were identified by staff as 14-year-old and 15-year-old boys.

At last word, the injured worker remained in stable condition in hospital.