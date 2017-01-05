Edmonton police said a University of Alberta student is facing a number of charges stemming from a cyber-attack carried out on university-owned computers.

Investigators said U of A Protective Services notified police in late November, after they became aware of a malware infection on the university’s network.

The Edmonton Police Service Cyber Crimes Investigations Unit launched an investigation.

EPS said Acting Sgt. Phil Hawkins with the Cyber Crimes Investigation Unit confirmed two incidents took place between November 17 and December 8, 2016.

In the first case, university officials found malware on 287 computers, which may have impacted more than 3,300 faculty, staff and students.

The second case found 17 computers with malware on them, and it affected 19 students.

On Thursday, police said Yibin Xu, 19, has been charged with: mischief in relation to computer data, unauthorized use of computer services, fraudulently intercepting functions of a computer system and use of a computer system with intent to commit an offence.

The accused will appear in court January 10.