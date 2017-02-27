

Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton





Police detained a male with a backpack full of prohibited firearms and what are believed to be homemade explosive devices.

An investigation by the RCMP Vegreville detachment led to the seizure of a loaded, sawed off .22-calibre rifle, 350 rounds of .22-calibre ammunition and assumed homemade explosives.

Alexander Bugghins, 27, was located and detained on February 23, 2017 at approximately 5:30 p.m. carrying a backpack with the seized items.

RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit deemed the improvised explosives could cause severe injury or death; the unit took custody of the explosive devices for further analysis.

Bugghins was charged with:

Possession of an improvised explosive device likely to cause harm or death

Possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a prohibited firearm in unauthorized place

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Bugghins remained in custody, his court date was set in Vegreville Provincial Court on February 27.