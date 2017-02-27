Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Vegreville RCMP charged male found with homemade explosives
Alexander Bugghins, 27, is seen in a still taken from an online video. Supplied.
Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 11:09AM MST
Police detained a male with a backpack full of prohibited firearms and what are believed to be homemade explosive devices.
An investigation by the RCMP Vegreville detachment led to the seizure of a loaded, sawed off .22-calibre rifle, 350 rounds of .22-calibre ammunition and assumed homemade explosives.
Alexander Bugghins, 27, was located and detained on February 23, 2017 at approximately 5:30 p.m. carrying a backpack with the seized items.
RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit deemed the improvised explosives could cause severe injury or death; the unit took custody of the explosive devices for further analysis.
Bugghins was charged with:
- Possession of an improvised explosive device likely to cause harm or death
- Possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of a prohibited firearm in unauthorized place
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
Bugghins remained in custody, his court date was set in Vegreville Provincial Court on February 27.
