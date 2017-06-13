Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Walterdale Bridge reopens after oversized load moved
EPS said Walterdale Bridge was shut down Tuesday, June 13, after a truck towing an excavator got stuck on the bridge.
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 4:23PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5:22PM MDT
Edmonton police are warning drivers to avoid the Walterdale Bridge Tuesday afternoon, after a truck hauling an excavator got stuck – the load was moved just before 5:30 p.m.
Police said traffic on the bridge was closed, and police were on scene directing traffic Tuesday afternoon, after a semi-truck hauling an excavator got stuck.
Drivers in the area were advised that anyone heading northbound toward the bridge would be diverted eastbound onto Saskatchewan Drive.
The bridge was expected to be closed for several hours, and police said it had reopened before 5:30 p.m.
