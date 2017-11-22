RCMP have issued a warning over the release of a high risk offender, who is expected to live in the Mundare area.

RCMP said Robert Ventress, 47, was set to be released from prison Wednesday, after serving 18 months for four counts of breach of recognizance.

He has been convicted of multiple charges, including: sexual assault, possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography for the purpose of publication.

RCMP said the information was released in the belief that it is in the public interest to inform members of the community of his release, and it’s believed there could be a risk of significant harm to those in the community, including children under the age of 12-years-old, who could be potentially accessed through relationships with adults.

Ventress is described as:

Caucasian

183 cm (6’) tall

Weighing 77 kg (169 lbs)

Green eyes

Brown hair

RCMP said advised the warning was issued to enable residents to take precautions, and is not meant to encourage any form of vigilante action.