

Victoria Formanski, CTV Edmonton





Wood Buffalo RCMP has issued a warrant for arrest for two Fort McKay males following an aggravated assault case.

On November 2, RCMP arrived at a residence in Fort McKay and located two adults who said they feared for their lives.

According to RCMP, a 33-year-old male had sustained extensive injuries and is currently in a coma in the hospital. The other victim, a 37-year-old female did not report any injuries to police.

A warrant has been issued for Lenny Walter Whitford, 37 for the following reasons:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence

Uttering threats against a person.

Percy Whitford, 38, was arrested and has been charged with:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence

Uttering threats against a person

Fail to comply with probation order.

Percy Whitford is scheduled to appear in court on November 20. The investigation is ongoing.

Any information on the incident can be reported to Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-778-4000 or Crime Stoppers.