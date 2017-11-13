Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Warrant for arrest issued in Fort McKay assault case
Supplied photo of Whitford from Wood Buffalo RCMP
Victoria Formanski, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 8:53PM MST
Wood Buffalo RCMP has issued a warrant for arrest for two Fort McKay males following an aggravated assault case.
On November 2, RCMP arrived at a residence in Fort McKay and located two adults who said they feared for their lives.
According to RCMP, a 33-year-old male had sustained extensive injuries and is currently in a coma in the hospital. The other victim, a 37-year-old female did not report any injuries to police.
A warrant has been issued for Lenny Walter Whitford, 37 for the following reasons:
- Aggravated assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence
- Uttering threats against a person.
Percy Whitford, 38, was arrested and has been charged with:
- Aggravated assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence
- Uttering threats against a person
- Fail to comply with probation order.
Percy Whitford is scheduled to appear in court on November 20. The investigation is ongoing.
Any information on the incident can be reported to Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-778-4000 or Crime Stoppers.
