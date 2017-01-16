Officials at Marine Life in West Edmonton Mall unveiled two of the newest additions to the facility Monday: an African penguin and a prehensile-tailed skink.

Marine Life said Nina, the penguin, was born on November 12, 2016 to mom Channel, 24-years-old, and dad Lekkers, 17-years-old. She is the fourteenth African penguin to be hatched at Marine Life, and the first female to hatch in the colony in 19 years.

This month, officials said Nina started venturing out of her parent’s territory and exploring her habitat with the other nineteen penguins in the colony.

Then, on December 28, 2016, Elliot the prehensile-tailed skink was born to mom Cora and dad Sol. It is the first of its kind to be born at Marine Life.

Officials said prehensile-tailed skinks don’t lay eggs like the majority of reptiles, but mothers give birth, and newborns are very large compared to their mothers – the size difference has been compared to a “human mother giving birth to a six year-old” according to Dr. Kevin Wright, the former curator of reptiles at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Elliot is healthy and living with its parents, but cannot be seen at this time.