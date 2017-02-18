Residents in a developing north west Edmonton neighbourhood are concerned with a disorganized construction project they say is crossing the line.

Roads and properties are littered with trash and construction material in the Starling neighbourhood.

“It doesn’t look nice,” Starling resident Mervit Siffledeen said. “We just moved here and what really brought us to this neighbourhood is because it is a pretty neighbourhood, and the trash doesn’t look good.”

But the trash left behind by homebuilders, muddy streets and icy sidewalks are not just an eyesore – they are causing problems to some homeowners in the area.

“We actually had a flood all the way up the street because of the mess that the developers were making in front of our house,” Dave Johnson said.

Councillor Andrew Knack says this isn’t a new problem for the city. Knack was recently canvassing a neighbourhood just west of Starling where residents had similar concerns.

“It’s definitely frustrating, and I hear it from time to time in different communities,” Knack said.

While some residents in the Starling neighbourhood are concerned over the mess left behind, Siffledeen is not sure if it is an issue worth reporting to the city.

“We do tend to see a lot of construction equipment left behind and garbage, debris flying all over,” Siffledeen said. “But not sure if that’s the norm, of if that’s poor housekeeping.”

Councillor Knack encourages concerned residents to file a complaint.

“If somebody is sort of on the fence – ‘is it that bad that I should do something about this?’ If you’re at that point, I would suggest that the answer is yes and it’s time to call 311 to put in a formal complaint.”

A bylaw officer will visit a property after a complaint is filed, and Knack is working with the bylaw office to make it easier for residents in neighbourhoods like this one to report multiple violations.

With files from Taylor Oseen