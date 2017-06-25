Officials with Edmonton Fire Rescue said a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Sunday afternoon was under investigation.

A spokesperson said multiple calls came in just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, reporting a fire in a walk up apartment on 154 Street and 100 Avenue.

Crews arrived within minutes, and flames were seen coming from a suite on the second floor – the fire was under control by 4:54 p.m.

Firefighters managed to mainly contain the flames to the suite where the fire originated, and later in the evening crews were still on the scene looking for hotspots.

The entire building was evacuated due to the fire, and EFR said residents wouldn’t be allowed to return Sunday evening – residents were asked to contact building management for details.

According to officials, one woman was assessed by paramedics and released on the scene as a result of the fire, there were no other injuries.

A cause of the fire is not yet known, and a damage cost had not yet been determined.