Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
West end distillery first to barrel Canadian rye whiskey in Edmonton
Hansen Distillery became the first distillery to barrel Canadian rye whiskey in Edmonton.
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 4:46PM MST
A local distillery made history in Edmonton Saturday.
Hansen Distillery became the first craft distillery to barrel Canadian rye whiskey in Edmonton, according to owner and master distiller Kristopher Sustrik.
Sustrik married into the Hansen family and learned the business from his wife’s grandparents and father.
“It’s been a hobby ever since, and I’ve taken it on and grown bigger and bigger, and we finally decided to go legit and this size,” Sustrik said.
Hansen Distillery opened a new location located on 172 Street and 111 Avenue. They have a bar on location, and also provide tours and distilling courses.
Sustrik says they are just starting to get their products into liquor stores, and hope to be in restaurants soon.
“We have a vodka out, a white rye, a moonshine, and as soon as we get back in a week here, we’ll be bottling up some whiskey, but it’s spiral-age whiskey, cherry rye – I made my own fireball called ring of fire, it’ll be coming out next week,” Sustrik said.
But if you want to try their historic Canadian rye whiskey, you will have to wait until February 11, 2020.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- One person killed in multi-vehicle collision in Fort McMurray
- Owner of 105-year-old Boyle Street house seeking historic designation 1
- West end distillery first to barrel Canadian rye whiskey in Edmonton
- Investigators on scene of fire in NAIT lab
- Man facing sexual assault charges after incidents at WEM water park
- Police issue warning over release of convicted sexual offender
- New University of Alberta residence carries a hefty rent 1
- Premier set to talk Alberta-U.S. trade during trip to Washington, D.C. 1
- Alberta’s food industry in a rut: Stats Can 1
- Police issue warning over convicted criminal released from Bowden Institution