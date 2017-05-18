

Stewart Shaw, CTV Edmonton





Sources say the Wildrose and Progressive Conservatives have struck a tentative deal to merge.

Wildrose leader Brian Jean and Jason Kenney, newly elected leader of the Progressive Conservatives, are expected to provide details of the deal at a news conference scheduled for 1pm MT today.

Any deal would still have to be approved by a majority of members in both parties.

The Wildrose has previously said it will need 75 per cent or more of its members to OK the deal while the Progressive Conservatives say they will require a simple majority of 50 per cent plus one.

A group of representatives from both parties has been meeting for the last two months to hammer out a deal.

In March, former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney won the Alberta PC leadership race with a platform to dissolve the PCs and merge with Wildrose. His goal is to create a new Conservative party and to be that party's elected leader some time in 2018.

Premier Rachel Notley answered questions about the news Thursday.

“Whether it’s the Wildrose or the Tories, they clearly agree on things like making massive cuts on services in order to finance tax breaks for people at the top one percent,” Notley said. “They agree collectively that they’re not particularly sympathetic or supportive of LGBTQ rights.

“They can’t seem to agree that a school lunch program is a good thing.”

With files from The Canadian Press