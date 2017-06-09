A day after the Alberta government released a pair of reviews on the response to the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire.

The reviews included 31 recommendations, which the Alberta government said were accepted and being implemented.

“You can always do things better,” Minister Shaye Anderson said. “We’re always learning about what we did, you can always look back, hindsight’s 20-20.”

The reviews outlined communications breakdowns between the province and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

Crews on the ground were working on different radio frequencies.

The reports found there was no unified command structure, and that led to confusion and inefficiencies.

“The report recommends that the communications could have been tighter, and I would agree,” Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier said.

“Unfortunately that’s not an uncommon thing,” Fort McMurray Fire Chief Jody Butz said. “That inter-agency communication and operability is always a challenge, and it will continue to be.”

In one of the reports, an incident was outlined that highlighted one of these communication breakdowns: in it, the provincial operations chief knew the fire would breach Fort McMurray, hours before RMWB officials were informed.

RMWB officials learned of this through social media.

“There are some hard truths there, but I think that’s important for all of us to understand in order to move forward,” Butz said.

Meanwhile, Official Opposition leader Brian Jean believes more needs to be done.

“There are multiple communication breakdowns that need to be accounted for,” Jean said.

The Wildrose Party is calling for a judge-led public inquiry to find out what decisions should have been made, and whether the evacuation order should have been made sooner.

“This is not a witch hunt, this is a hunt to find the truth so it never happens again,” Jean said. “There’s no consideration of that right now, because we have the amount of information that we have.”

As for the release of the reviews, one was completed in March, 2017 and the other was in May, 2017 – so the Wildrose is accusing the government of hiding them on purpose, only releasing them after they were leaked.

The province said the province was waiting until after the anniversary of the fire and until provincial agencies had studied them. The province had planned to release them next week.

The reviews also applaud some areas of the response, including how air space was managed, and how quickly resources were deployed.

The recommendations also included making sure crews are ready to fight fires earlier in the season, to build a new operations centre, implement a system to create unified response by provincial and local crews, plus the implementation of a province-wide radio system to allow crews from different agencies to communicate during disasters.

The province said the radio system is coming, but it could take as long as five years to roll it out.

Another KPMG review commissioned by the municipality on the evacuation is due in July.

With files from Bill Fortier