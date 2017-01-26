A plan to unite the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties received more support Thursday, when Wildrose Party Leader Brain Jean announced his own plan to defeat the NDP, and “strengthen the conservative movement”.

In a video posted online through Twitter and Facebook, Jean said his vision came about following consultations with party members throughout the province in 2016.

“The clear direction I got from the majority of you is that we should pursue unity,” Jean said, in the video. “But only if we can do so in a way that maintains our principles and our grassroots way of doing things.”

Jean said if Wildrose members approve a unity agreement with the PC party, he would step down as Wildrose leader, and seek leadership of the unified party.

This is not the first time the idea to unite the two parties has been raised.

As the race for the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party continues, unifying both parties has been at the centre of leadership candidate Jason Kenney’s campaign.

On Thursday, candidate Dr. Richard Starke introduced a proposal of his own to see both sides work together – while his plan does not go as far as to suggest merging the two parties, both sides would work together to prevent vote splitting.