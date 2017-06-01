The Official Opposition is calling for a public inquiry into the 2016 wildfire that forced tens of thousands of residents in and around Fort McMurray to evacuate, although the government isn’t convinced such an inquiry is necessary.

In a news conference Thursday, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean called for a public inquiry, led by a judge, saying he believes it could be the best way to find out what happened during the 2016 disaster.

“I believe we owe it to Albertans to take a good hard look at the steps that led to this fire,” Jean said.

“Why were the recommendations from the Flat Top Report not implemented after the Slave Lake fire? Were enough resources devoted to the fire in its early days?” Jean continued.

Jean said his request is being made in response to what members of his party have heard from Albertans.

“Including rural Alberta, in the south part of the province, people are very nervous and it’s not just northern Alberta,” Jean said.

“I can guarantee you there are a lot of learnings to be had from this incident,” Dave Hanson, the Wildrose Party’s Preparedness and Disaster Response shadow minister said.

The party wouldn’t say if it believes there was negligence in how response to the wildfire was handled, saying an independent inquiry would allow for witness and documents to be made public that may not otherwise be released.

“It’s not about a witch hunt, it’s about getting to the bottom of it and making things better,” Jean said. “For a few million dollars, to save the possibility of $6 billion, I think is a good investment.”

However, the Opposition call might not be answered – as the government believes the two third party reviews that are already underway are enough.

“I think it’s plenty independent enough,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier said.

Carlier also said Wildrose claims that recommendations made after the fire in Slave Lake weren’t followed aren’t true.

“That’s one hundred percent false,” Carlier said. “All 21 recommendations from the Slave Lake fire have been implemented so I’m not sure where he gets his information from.”

A spokesperson from the office of the Municipal Affairs Minister told CTV News officials want to review reports from the two reviews before commenting on the possibility of a public inquiry. Those reports should be released in the coming days, Carlier said.

With files from Amanda Anderson