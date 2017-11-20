Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Windermere house fire deliberately set, damage in the millions: investigators
Crews remained on the scene of a massive house fire on Windermere Dr. Wednesday, November 15, putting out hot spots.
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 2:54PM MST
Edmonton Fire Rescue officials said Monday that investigators had determined a blaze that destroyed a home under construction was deliberately set.
Firefighters were called to the home on Windermere Drive on Wednesday, November 15 just before 2:30 a.m.
Crews arrived on the scene a short time later, and managed to get the blaze under construction within half an hour. The fire was contained to one home, although a number of other houses nearby sustained exterior damage.
On Monday, officials said the fire had been found to be deliberately set, and police are investigating.
Damage has been pegged at $3 million for all properties affected by the fire.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement