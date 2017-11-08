Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman thinks the Edmonton Eskimos should change their team name.

“I think there’s an opportunity to have a more inclusive name,” he said. “That’s ultimately a decision for the team, though.”

Bowman, who is Metis, also said he respects the Edmonton CFL organization but would prefer a different name.

The Eskimos responded to the mayor's comments on Wednesday through a team statement:

At this point in time, we are actively engaged in listening to the conversation that people are having around our name. Those conversations are on-going and we are keenly listening to all input including from our loyal season seat holders and fans.

We are always interested in hearing what people think within our community and elsewhere, on this topic or any other topic related to our Football Club.

We use the Edmonton Eskimos name with pride and respect.

If the Mayor of Winnipeg has an opinion he’d like to share with us, he should do so.

The Eskimos are facing the Blue Bombers in the western semi-final on Saturday in Winnipeg.