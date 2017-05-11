Edmonton police said Thursday that an Edmonton woman had been charged in connection with the murder of her daughter, who was less than two weeks old.

Police said officers were called to a home in the area of 72 Street and 83 Avenue Wednesday, March 29, 2017, after it was reported a baby was not breathing. When police arrived, paramedics were taking the infant to hospital.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Medical Examiner’s Office contacted the EPS Homicide Section Thursday, April 7, after an autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed the infant had died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

Michelle Rice, 31, has been charged with second degree murder. The infant was 11-days-old at the time of her death.

It’s believed there were a number of people who visited the home in the days before the baby’s death, and police said investigators would like to speak with them.

Anyone who visited that home on or after March 18, 2017 has been asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).