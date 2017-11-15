RCMP in Wetaskiwin said a woman in her 30s had died, days after a weekend highway collision sent her to hospital in Edmonton.

Police said at 1:25 p.m. on November 11, Wetaskiwin RCMP were called to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 2A.

It’s believed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt headed north on the highway went off the road and through a barbed wire fence, where it hit a semi-trailer parked in a field.

The driver and only person in the vehicle was ejected on impact – and had to be airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Edmonton.

On Tuesday, November 14, the 35-year-old Wetaskiwin woman succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the collision.