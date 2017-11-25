Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
A 56-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive on Friday, November 24, 2017.
Published Saturday, November 25, 2017 9:32AM MST
A 56-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Whitemud Drive Friday night.
Police responded to the collision in the area of 53 Avenue and Whitemud Drive after 6 p.m.
A Mitsubishi Mirage travelling west veered left, struck the centre median barricade and a hydro pole, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
EPS is investigating the collision. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
This was the city’s 29th traffic fatality of the year.
