A woman and her dog are dead after a vehicle struck and killed them in west Edmonton Saturday night.

Edmonton police said a green Lexus SUV struck a 57-year-old woman and her dog while crossing a marked crosswalk at Suder Greens Drive between Lewis Estates Boulevard and Potter Green Drive at approximately 7 p.m.

 

"When we arrived, CPR was actively being pursued,” Staff Sgt. Barry Maron said. “That female was taken to the hospital and has subsequently died of her injuries.”

The driver, a 42-year-old man, was in the vehicle with his 40-year-old wife and 12-year-old son.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the crash, police said, and they are investigating whether speed played a role.

No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.