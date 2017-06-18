A woman and her dog are dead after a vehicle struck and killed them in west Edmonton Saturday night.

Edmonton police said a green Lexus SUV struck a 57-year-old woman and her dog while crossing a marked crosswalk at Suder Greens Drive between Lewis Estates Boulevard and Potter Green Drive at approximately 7 p.m.

Police confirm a 57-year-old woman, and her dog, were hit and killed by an SUV at a marked crosswalk this evening on Suder Greens Dr. #yeg pic.twitter.com/KTdO88wVxl — Nicole Weisberg (@NWeisbergCTV) June 18, 2017

"When we arrived, CPR was actively being pursued,” Staff Sgt. Barry Maron said. “That female was taken to the hospital and has subsequently died of her injuries.”

The driver, a 42-year-old man, was in the vehicle with his 40-year-old wife and 12-year-old son.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the crash, police said, and they are investigating whether speed played a role.

No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.