A 60-year-old woman is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing a 59-year-old man to death in west Edmonton Tuesday night.

Edmonton police responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the area of 87 Avenue and 178 Street at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Officers found an injured man upon arrival. EMS treated and transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy conducted Thursday morning determined the victim died from a single stab wound.

Edmonton police charged Laurie Cunningham with second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police said the accused and the victim knew each other.

This is the 40th homicide of 2017 in Edmonton.