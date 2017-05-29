Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 11:23AM MDT
A woman is in the hospital after a long chase with police from west Edmonton to Leduc.
There was a heavy police presence in Leduc at around 1 a.m. Monday after the lengthy car chase.
Police made an arrest after the chase and a woman was taken to the hospital.
Police has not given any more details.
More to come…
