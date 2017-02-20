Two weeks ago, Heather Vanderzee was working alone at the Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch facility when she was attacked – she’s had hours of surgery and recovery already, and much more ahead of her.

On Saturday, February 4, Vanderzee, 63, suffered serious injuries in an attack – in the weeks that followed, she has undergone hours of surgery, and is taking painkillers to deal with the constant pain as she struggles to recover.

“They haven’t really told us a lot about it, just that every bone in her face was broken and with the repairs they’re doing,” Vanderzee’s partner, Larry said.

Her injuries include a jaw broken in two places, slashes to her neck and cheek, a broken nose, her right eye socket shattered, and her lower teeth broken. Officials said there are four plates holding parts of her face together.

Vanderzee said she can’t recall the attack, being taken to hospital, or the names of the two boys accused in the attack.

She was working alone at the Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch northeast of Edmonton when the incident happened late that night. Now, two boys, aged 14 and 15-years-old, are facing charges of attempted murder, among others, for their alleged roles in the incident.

For now, Vanderzee is focusing on her recovery; she has been told that if she regains her memory she could suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Vanderzee currently has no income, and her partner, Larry, is on a pension. A friend has started a GoFundMe page to help them with their financial challenges in the aftermath of the attack.

As the couple faces the long road ahead of them, Larry believes the courts should treat the two accused like adults and had a few harsh words for them.

“If they want to play in a big boy world, they should be taking big boy punishment.”

With files from David Ewasuk