Woman killed in northwest Edmonton home
A woman was found killed in a northwest Edmonton home Friday afternoon.
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 6:20PM MST
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a northwest Edmonton residence Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to a home on 122 Avenue and 132 Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a dead woman.
Police did not confirm how she died, or if an arrest has been made.
“We have a few people in custody,” Inspector Joel Whittaker said.
More to come…