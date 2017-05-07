A 35-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision in the downtown area Saturday night, EPS said.

Officers responded to a report of a collision at approximately 11:15 p.m. in the area of 121 Street and 103 Avenue.

Police were told that a woman driving a Jeep westbound on 103 Avenue allegedly went through the four-way stop, hit a Honda Civic headed southbound on 121 Street, and then struck two trees before coming to a stop 30 metres from the intersection.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, EPS said.

The male driver of the Honda suffered was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Manny Patawaran lives nearby, and he heard the collision.

"It's like a big truck fell on the street -- that's how loud it was," he said.

"We fought hard for these four-way stops. We had about 12 accidents in the last couple of years. Even the stop sign getting knocked over several times in this corner -- people just don't stop," Patawaran added.

The Major Collision Unit is investigating the collision, and speed is believed to be a factor.

With files from Angela Jung