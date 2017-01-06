In an Edmonton courtroom Friday, a woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2013 death of her husband was sentenced.

Nyuk Hwang, 55, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Teck Hwang in August, 2013.

Back on August 25, 2013, officers were called to a north Edmonton home, and found the 56-year-old man unresponsive. He was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on August 26.

After an autopsy, the Medical Examiner described his death to investigators as a “severe beating”.

“Teck Hwang was beaten relentlessly with a curtain rod, with a 2 by 4,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said Friday.

Clark was in court for Hwang’s sentencing, saying the assaults by the victim’s wife had carried on for years.

“This was a brutal case of domestic violence, as I said back in 2013 when my team investigated it, it was one of the worst cases of domestic violence we had seen,” Clark said.

“This is a repeat offender.”

Before Hwang’s death, his wife had been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and had been sentenced to three weeks behind bars.

Before Justice Joanne Veit handed down the sentence, she addressed court, saying: “This is a tragic situation” adding the family will “mourn [Hwang’s] loss for as long as they are alive.”

The couple’s adult son was also in court Friday, and Justice Veit addressed him as well, saying he has a “heavy kind of pain to bear.”

Justice Veit agreed to a joint submission from the Crown and defence, sentencing Hwang to 15 years behind bars.

Clark described the sentence as just.

“She’s going to serve a lengthy time in prison to think about what she’s done.”

With files from Susan Amerongen