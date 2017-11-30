Police in northern Alberta are issuing a warning to residents, after RCMP received a number of reports of a Facebook account falsely claiming to represent RCMP.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said they received a number of reports Wednesday about the account – the page was part of an apparent scam where messages are sent to other users, that appear to be from RCMP.

Police said when they need to get a message to the public, they will send a media release – which are posted on the Wood Buffalo RCMP website.

Facebook users were asked to not contact the page called ‘Fort McMurray RCMP’, and to not continue messaging the account if contacted.