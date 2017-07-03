More than 30 countries and 2,000 athletes are in the Edmonton region to participate in the 2017 World Indigenous Games.

The WIN Games were designed to bring Indigenous Peoples together, celebrate and promote their culture, and build a sense of pride.

“Bringing awareness to our past history, but not only that – it's more about celebration. The games are more about celebrating Indigenous Peoples of the world,” WIN Games Sports Director Trina Goodin said.

Sports include soccer, basketball, lacrosse, swimming, bow and arrow and wild horse relay.

The competition will take place at the Enoch Cree Nation and Maskwacis between July 1 and July 9.

The opening ceremony is on Monday night at Bear Park in Maskwacis.