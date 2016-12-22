It was a coffee run that had other customers doing a double-take, as they picked up their double-doubles at Tim Hortons – a man driving his Zamboni through the drive-thru.

The coffee – or in this case, hot chocolate – run took place around noon on Tuesday at the Tim Hortons in Stony Plain.

Jesse Myshak, who owns the Zamboni, said he bought the machine from a seller in Saskatchewan for his backyard rink, but it needed some work done, so he took it to a shop close to his home for a tune-up.

“I wanted to make sure it all ran good,” Myshak said. “So I was going to drive it home and the boys at the shop said ‘Well, you have to go through the Tim Hortons parking lot’, because it was just down the road from the shop.

“We kind of chuckled about it for a bit and said ‘Yeah, okay I’ll do it as more of a joke than anything’.”

Myshak said the Zamboni immediately turned heads as soon as he arrived at the coffee shop.

“As soon as I pulled in, it was the lunch rush, there was people all over the place, it was pretty busy, so people started coming out, taking pictures, asking if I was doing a Canadian commercial and stuff like that,” Myshak said. “So it just went from there, people were high-fiving and it was pretty funny.”

Since his drive-thru experience, Myshak said his phone has been constantly ringing with people telling him this was the funniest thing they had seen in a while.

Plus, Myshak said the woman in the drive-thru line ahead of him paid for his drink.

As for the legality of taking a Zamboni out on the road, CTV News reached out to police in Edmonton about it – police said the vehicle should have markings on the back to caution other drivers, and in some cases, might need to have an escort vehicle to warn others on the road.

Myshak said a friend from the shop followed him home with his four-way lights on.

With files from Matt Woodman