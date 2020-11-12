EDMONTON -- City administration is recommending against a property tax increase next year, but some city facilities would need to close, and some staff would be laid off to make up for the lost revenue.

A zero per cent tax increase would cost the city's operating budget $64 million. New financial strategies would save $7.5 million, the other $56.5 million would be made up through service reductions, facility closures and lay offs.

Transit service would be cut back, and the East Glen Leisure Centre, Scona and Oliver Pool, and Oliver Arena would close.

“We are proposing a zero per cent tax increase because we understand the COVID-19 pandemic has hit our local economy hard and Edmonton businesses and households are facing real financial challenges,” said Adam Laughlin, acting city manager.

Administration will present this proposal to city council on Nov. 18th. A public hearing would follow on Dec. 3.

If approved, this would be the first time the city didn't increase property taxes since 1997.