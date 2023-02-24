$1,000 fine for loud vehicles approved by Edmonton council
higher punishment on Friday.
Councillors voted 12-0 to increase the fine from a maximum of $250 to $1,000. Repeat offenders will be fined $2,000.
The fine will apply to drivers whose vehicles make "unnecessary and unreasonable" noise with modified mufflers or amped-up engines, but council wants officers to use discretion with people who can't afford to fix their vehicle.
"The intent is to target those who deliberately disturb other people's peace and quality of life," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.
"Some people deliberately cause that noise. I think we need to get tough on those people," he said earlier in the day.
"If this bylaw encourages people to think twice about how they are interacting with public spaces, that can only be a good thing," said Coun. Aaron Paquette. "The goal isn't to punish people but to discourage, frankly, antisocial behaviours."
The bylaw has two thresholds: 92 decibels while idling or 96 decibels when revving an engine.
Coun. Michael Janz has been pushing for the higher fine, recently describing loud vehicles as a "major issue across Edmonton."
"This isn't just an issue on Whyte Avenue, Jasper Avenue. It's all around the city and the fact that it passed unanimously at council is a recognition that this behaviour has to stop and those who are making the noise need to take it out to the racetrack, get it out of the city," he said.
Janz called on the provincial government to help the city with automated enforcement, especially for high-traffic locations, because "we cannot have bylaw officers on every corner."
The new fine comes into effect immediately.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
