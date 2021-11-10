1,000 reptiles dead after fire, 10 tortoises and 1 gecko rescued: officials

EDMONTON -

More than one-thousand reptiles were found dead in a south Edmonton home after a fire on Wednesday, according to Animal Care & Control.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to a house fire in the area of 20 Avenue and 112A Street just after noon.

No injuries were reported, but there were approximately 1,000 reptiles in the home, according to Animal Care & Control officers.

"There was quite a few reptiles here," EFRS Cpt. Ron Slenders said.

"I believe it was probably smoke. I do not believe they were burned, and like I said, some survived."

Ten tortoises and one gecko were rescued, a city spokesperson told CTV News.

A man who lives in the home, who appeared shaken as crews removed boxes from inside, told CTV News the number of reptiles was closer to dozens.