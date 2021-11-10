1,000 reptiles dead after fire, 10 tortoises and 1 gecko rescued: officials

More than 1,000 reptiles were found dead in a home in the area of 20 Avenue and 112A Street after a house fire on Nov. 10, 2021. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) More than 1,000 reptiles were found dead in a home in the area of 20 Avenue and 112A Street after a house fire on Nov. 10, 2021. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories