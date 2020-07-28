EDMONTON -- Police have handed out 132 tickets to loud motorcyclists and drivers with modified exhausts since launching a noise and speed reduction program in May.

Project TENSOR (Traffic Enforcement Noise/Speed Offence Reduction) handed out another 180 notices to drivers who were told to make a fix and report back to police.

Since May 22, Edmonton Police Service and city peace officers have held eight Project TENSOR operations.

“This project was necessitated as a result of complaints from the public, and what our officers were seeing on the roads during the initial stages of the pandemic,” said Sgt. Kerry Bates of the EPS Traffic Safety Section.

He said the feedback has mostly been supportive.

“Frankly, I don’t blame them for their frustrations. They’ve had enough, and we’re doing our best to address these traffic issues for them.”

Nearly 400 other tickets have been issued for speeding, 300 for equipment violations like seatbelts and tinted windows, and 130 for hazardous behaviour (like U-turns or improper motorcycle helmets, police explained).

In total, the program has seen more than 1,200 tickets and notices issued.

Project TENSOR has focused on several hotspots: the downtown core, Whyte Avenue, River Valley Road and Groat Road north of Victoria Park Road.