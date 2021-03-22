EDMONTON -- More than $1 million in damages is being reported after a fire in northeast Edmonton engulfed an apartment complex on Friday.

Apartment residents are said to be OK, but told CTV News Edmonton they believe the fire started at the ground floor and quickly spread throughout.

The estimated damage from the blaze is set at $1.25 million according to Brittany Lewchuk, a communications advisor for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

Lewchuk said all three levels of the building were affected by both smoke and water damage. When broken down, $1 million is said to be structural damage and $250,000 in content destruction.

The property has since been released back to the landlord. However, residents will have to get permission from them to re-enter the building.

CTV News asked Lewchuk if EFRS would step in to request the Canadian Red Cross extend emergency accommodation for displaced residents. She said once individuals are in the care of the Red Cross and that it’s up to their corporate policy as to how long they receive assistance.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.