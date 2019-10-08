1,400 ATB customers affected by 'technical issue'
Canadian loonies are pictured. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 12:43PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 1:12PM MDT
ATB Financial says they have experienced a technical issue that caused some customers to see duplicate payments withdrawn from their account over the weekend.
Approximately 1,400 customers were affected.
According to ATB, they have identified and corrected the issue, and they expect impacted customers will see resolution by the end of the day on Tuesday.
One customer posted on social media that his car payment had been withdrawn 12 times.
Whitemud Equine Centre, a non-profit group says they had over $52,000 taken from their account.
ATB says any banking fees incurred as a result of the error will be taken care of and they apologized for the error.
Customers can call 1-800-332-8383 or visit ATB.com for updates.