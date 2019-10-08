

CTV News Edmonton





ATB Financial says they have experienced a technical issue that caused some customers to see duplicate payments withdrawn from their account over the weekend.

Approximately 1,400 customers were affected.

According to ATB, they have identified and corrected the issue, and they expect impacted customers will see resolution by the end of the day on Tuesday.

One customer posted on social media that his car payment had been withdrawn 12 times.

Anybody else wake up to see that their car loan payment was taken out by @atbfinancial TWELVE TIMES last night, instead of one? #goodtimes #notnhappy — Prosper Prodaniuk (@ukrainiannproud) October 8, 2019

Whitemud Equine Centre, a non-profit group says they had over $52,000 taken from their account.

You have not corrected this issue!! You took $52,995.88 from our account and you have not returned it! Until the money is back in our account you cannot say that you have fixed anything! — Whitemud Equine (@whitemudequine) October 8, 2019

ATB says any banking fees incurred as a result of the error will be taken care of and they apologized for the error.

Customers can call 1-800-332-8383 or visit ATB.com for updates.