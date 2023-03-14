$1.67M lottery ticket sold in Edmonton on Saturday

Check your lottery tickets! Someone in Edmonton won $1.67 million in a Classic Jackpot lottery draw on Saturday, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

The organization says a ticket sold in Edmonton is one of the winners for the March 11 draw with the numbers 6, 13, 21, 29, 33, and 49.

The winner will split the $5 million prize with two tickets sold in Ontario.

You can check your lottery ticket by comparing the winning numbers on the WCLC website, downloading the Lotto Spot app, checking your numbers in a retail store, or by calling the winning numbers lines. The phone numbers are 780-459-5100 for Edmonton, or 403-275-8101 for Calgary.