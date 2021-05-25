Advertisement
1 arrest in Sturgeon County after search warrant leads to firearms and drugs seizure
Drugs and firearms seized in a weapons-trafficking investigation in Sturgeon County. Credit: RCMP
Share:
EDMONTON -- St. Albert RCMP have made an arrest in a weapons-trafficking investigation they began in Sturgeon County back in March.
Investigators believed a woman at the residence was purchasing firearms with a valid possession and accusation license (PAL) and selling them off to known criminals as what is sometimes called a "straw buyer."
According to police, the investigation also revealed several prolific and violent offenders were ordered by court to live at the home.
On May 19, St. Albert Crime Reduction Unit executed search warrants on the property and a number of items were seized:
- Loaded 9 mm pistol
- Loaded 22 calibre rifle
- 12 gauge shotgun
- Taser disguised as a flashlight
- Collapsible baton
- Three cans of bear spray
- Brass knuckles
- Cocaine
- Methamphetamine
Police say Carley Rae Strayski, 36, of Sturgeon County was arrested and charged with:
- Weapon trafficking
- Tampering with serial number on a firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of prohibited weapons
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Possession of a controlled substance
Strayski’s next court date is June 24 in Morinville provincial court.