1 arrested, 1 still at large after fire at Strathcona County home
One person has been arrested and police are still searching for a second in connection with a fire at a rural home in Strathcona County last month.
Police were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on June 28 as a result of the fire.
The person inside the home escaped unharmed.
It was determined the fire was deliberately set, and on July 11, Strathcona County RCMP issued a warrant for a 45-year-old man.
Investigators say he and a second unknown man left the scene of the fire in a newer model white Ford F-150.
On Monday police arrested the 45-year-old man.
He has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, assault causing bodily harm and disobeying a court order.
He has been released from custody following a hearing and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Aug. 16.
Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of the second male.
Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Meet the 7 rookie MPs joining Justin Trudeau's cabinet
Seven rookie MPs have been promoted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet following a major reshuffling Wednesday. Who are the new faces? CTVNews.ca dove into their bios to learn more.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Manitoba to replace vulnerable persons office after audit finds abuse in care homes
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A crucial system of ocean currents is heading for a collapse that 'would affect every person on the planet'
A vital system of ocean currents could collapse within a few decades if the world continues to pump out planet-heating pollution, scientists are warning – an event that would be catastrophic for global weather and 'affect every person on the planet.'
New study confirms GPT-3 can spread disinformation online faster, more convincingly than humans
A new study has confirmed that OpenAI’s GPT-3, the machine-learning model that powers ChatGPT, is capable of proliferating online disinformation faster -- and more convincingly -- than humans.
Calgary
-
‘We are deeply sorry’: Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
-
Pot left on stove produces minor fire in downtown residence
A fire in a downtown Calgary residence was put out before any damage could be done Wednesday.
-
Alberta government says clinic offering faster doctor access for a fee is an outlier
The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging its patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any clinic that follows suit.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillors plan to delay spending, hike parking fees amid budget shortfall
During a special committee meeting on Tuesday, Saskatoon city councillors voted in favour of raising hourly parking fees and delaying spending in an effort to bridge an anticipated $51 million budget.
-
'Jittery as hell': Saskatoon woman shaken after witnessing her nephew's stabbing
The stabbing of a teenager in downtown Saskatoon last week has left one family in shock and looking for answers.
-
Saskatoon police say man and woman were assaulted by machete-wielding attacker
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were allegedly assaulted early Tuesday.
Regina
-
Regina city council calls special meeting to weigh in on homeless encampment
A special city council meeting will take place Thursday prompted by the homeless encampment set up around Regina's city hall, the city said on Wednesday.
-
Rally held in Regina shows solidarity for 'Search the Landfill' movement
As the fight continues in Winnipeg to have a landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women, a group in Regina was determined to show solidarity.
-
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents show
Windows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
Fires, floods and Fiona: Nova Scotia has endured a great deal of extreme weather
Nova Scotia's extreme weather is prompting calls to urgently tackle climate change.
Toronto
-
Ontario toddler's heart surgery cancelled for 4th time in a year
An Ontario mother is desperate for her three-year-old son to receive a heart surgery she says has already been cancelled four times this year.
-
Ontario mother, daughter briefly locked in Tesla when battery fails
An Ontario mother said she and her nine-year-old daughter got locked into their Tesla when the battery failed earlier this month.
-
'Unusual delay' strands Toronto-bound travellers overseas for nearly 40 hours
Travellers bound for Toronto were stranded overseas for nearly 40 hours this week after an Air Transat flight experienced an “unusual delay.”
Montreal
-
Montreal police officer stabbed while trying to detain man near daycare
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after he was stabbed while attempting to detain a suspect. Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher arrived at the scene and told reporters the incident happened during an intervention.
-
Montreal man to file human rights complaint over traffic stop by Roussillon police
A Montreal man says he intends to file a human rights complaint against police officers on the South Shore after a traffic stop earlier this month.
-
'Huge kettle of fish' faces new transport minister Pablo Rodriguez
Pablo Rodriguez has been sworn in as Canada's new transport minister as part of a major cabinet shuffle, taking the baton on a raft of turbulent issues as the aviation sector emerges from a period of crisis.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT to resume with 8 single-car trains, parallel R1 service
Service on Ottawa's LRT will resume Monday but riders will be on single-car trains to begin with and R1 bus service will continue to run.
-
OPP, TSB investigating fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Marble Slab profits melting away as franchisee launches legal battle
The sweltering conditions across Waterloo region make reaching for a way to cool down an enticing thought.
-
How to stay cool this week in Waterloo region
It’s expected to be a hot week in Waterloo region, with a heat warning issued until Friday.
-
Need for pickleball courts evident as sport continues to grow
The sport of pickleball has become more popular over the past few years, sometimes making court space hard to find in Waterloo Region and beyond.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness says argument preceded Sudbury hit and run, victim seriously injured
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Moonlight Beach Road in Greater Sudbury.
-
Pair charged in connection with boating crash that killed Sudbury youth
Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.
-
Poilievre talks community safety, drug crisis during Timmins stop
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is touring northern Ontario this week and rallying supporters.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg among multiple Manitoba communities under tornado watch
Residents in multiple communities in central and southern Manitoba are asked to keep a close eye on the sky, as a tornado watch is in effect.
-
Shoal Lake 40 First Nation launching lawsuit against Winnipeg, federal government for harms caused by aqueduct
An Anishinaabe community in northwestern Ontario is suing the federal government and the City of Winnipeg, claiming it hasn't been compensated for a diversion to supply Manitoba's capital with clean water a century ago that resulted in it being cut off from road access.
-
Shared Health clarifies 6 remain in hospital after deadly Manitoba bus crash
Manitoba's health coordinator says six people, not five, remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash that claimed the lives of 17 others.
Vancouver
-
Missed opportunity: Advocate for sexual assault survivors skeptical B.C.’s review of closed cases will help
Details about how and when police in B.C. will be required to review closed sexual assault files have advocates concerned that the exercise won’t do anything to redress past wrongs or ensure future accountability.
-
Tennis group not 'oppressed,' can't ban pickleballers from courts, B.C. judge rules
A group of Mayne Island tennis players who were forced to share the local courts with pickleballers were not "oppressed," a B.C. judge ruled while refusing to grant them exclusive use of the space.
-
Cheers to public artwork: Vancouver councillors save Storm Brewing's ill-fated mural
Days after a brewery in East Vancouver was told it had to remove its decade-old mural due to by-law violations, city council stepped in to save the public artwork.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Detectives investigating suspicious death in Oak Bay
Oak Bay police closed a section of Beach Drive from Monterey Avenue to King George Terrace after the body of a man was discovered Wednesday morning. Oak Bay police Chief Mark Fisher says the death is considered suspicious but it is too early to tell how the man died.
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island reopens to single-lane traffic
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the highway has partially reopened after crews repaired a damaged crane following a period of high winds.