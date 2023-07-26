1 arrested, 1 still at large after fire at Strathcona County home

One person has been arrested and police are still searching for a second in connection with a fire at a rural home in Strathcona County last month.

Police were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on June 28 as a result of the fire.

The person inside the home escaped unharmed.

It was determined the fire was deliberately set, and on July 11, Strathcona County RCMP issued a warrant for a 45-year-old man.

Investigators say he and a second unknown man left the scene of the fire in a newer model white Ford F-150.

On Monday police arrested the 45-year-old man.

He has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, assault causing bodily harm and disobeying a court order.

He has been released from custody following a hearing and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Aug. 16.

Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of the second male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.